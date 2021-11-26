Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani spill 2021 Thanksgiving plans

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani recently shed light on their plans for this Thanksgiving as a newly married couple.

Shelton and Stefani weighed in on their plans while speaking with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the holiday weekend.

Stefani was the first to get candid and explain, "It's a tradition. My whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the wedding. So I'm really looking forward to it.”

“We have a new house there. We have a new life there. So it's gonna be our first married Thanksgiving! Very grateful, very excited."

Stefani also went to reveal that she’s left all the holiday shopping to her mother and plans to share this festive weekend celebration alongside her kids from an earlier relationship, Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7, Zuma Nesta Rock, 13, and Kingston James McGregor, 15.

"My mom definitely likes to do her turkey her way. Blake likes to experiment with multiple smaller turkeys. They did like the hot Cheetos turkey one year, and then this year I think they're doing bacon-wrapped. I don't know, it's all the boys are talking about the different things they're gonna do."

She also added, "I know one thing is we never did mac and cheese, but we're doing mac and cheese. That's the new added [food]. Every year I feel like we add something new in."