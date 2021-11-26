 
entertainment
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Prince William reveals how Prince George, Charlotte impacted his emergency job

By
HAHiba Anjum

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Prince William reveals how Prince George, Charlotte impacted his emergency job
Prince William reveals how Prince George, Charlotte impacted his emergency job

Prince William recently weighed in on the impact his kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte had on his emergency job.

The royal made this claim in an official Instagram post that was posted to the Kensington Palace's official YouTube channel.

There he was quoted saying, "When I was in the air ambulance, one job I went to with children.”

"And that affected me much more I think that if I haven't had children, so for me it was the relation of my personal life with the family or the incident I was at.”

"I found it very difficult, there were a number of times when I had to take myself away because I was getting too involved in it.”

"And then I was going to talk to someone else after the event and it was really important. But it continues, it doesn't leave you there, you just manage it better."

More From Entertainment:

The Queen’s favorite caller info exposed: ‘If he calls she answers’

The Queen’s favorite caller info exposed: ‘If he calls she answers’
Meghan Markle’s lawyer’s take on BBC documentary ‘struck a chord’ with the Firm

Meghan Markle’s lawyer’s take on BBC documentary ‘struck a chord’ with the Firm
Prince William blasted for ‘racist, out of touch’ comments on the African population

Prince William blasted for ‘racist, out of touch’ comments on the African population
Prince Harry steals Prince Charles’ spotlight with furious speech against media

Prince Harry steals Prince Charles’ spotlight with furious speech against media
Prince William leaves Prince Charles ‘annoyed’ with bombshell statement

Prince William leaves Prince Charles ‘annoyed’ with bombshell statement
Tori Spelling ‘planning’ divorce proceedings from Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling ‘planning’ divorce proceedings from Dean McDermott
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani spill 2021 Thanksgiving plans

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani spill 2021 Thanksgiving plans
Travis Scott officially hit with lawsuits by Astroworld victim John Hilgert

Travis Scott officially hit with lawsuits by Astroworld victim John Hilgert
Camila Cabello addresses ‘thankfulness’ over Shawn Mendes split

Camila Cabello addresses ‘thankfulness’ over Shawn Mendes split
Harry Styles’ personal security guard busts some moves at Love on Tour show

Harry Styles’ personal security guard busts some moves at Love on Tour show
Carrie Underwood celebrates 2021 Thanksgiving with a getaway to Disney World

Carrie Underwood celebrates 2021 Thanksgiving with a getaway to Disney World
Jana Kramer marks first Thanksgiving without her kids: ‘I’m heartbroken’

Jana Kramer marks first Thanksgiving without her kids: ‘I’m heartbroken’

Latest

view all