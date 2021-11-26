Prince William reveals how Prince George, Charlotte impacted his emergency job

Prince William recently weighed in on the impact his kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte had on his emergency job.



The royal made this claim in an official Instagram post that was posted to the Kensington Palace's official YouTube channel.

There he was quoted saying, "When I was in the air ambulance, one job I went to with children.”

"And that affected me much more I think that if I haven't had children, so for me it was the relation of my personal life with the family or the incident I was at.”

"I found it very difficult, there were a number of times when I had to take myself away because I was getting too involved in it.”



"And then I was going to talk to someone else after the event and it was really important. But it continues, it doesn't leave you there, you just manage it better."