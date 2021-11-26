 
entertainment
Friday Nov 26 2021
Millions react to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas PDA-filled photo after divorce rumours

Over two million fans have reacted to Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas social media posts following their divorce rumours.

The celebrity couple yet again quashed the rift rumours as they posted loved-up pictures on Thanksgiving.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared PDA-filled photos with the hubby and said, “So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you @nickjonas. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.”

The Find You singer also took to the Facebook-owned app and posted the same picture with a lovely caption.

He wrote “Happy thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra” followed by a heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra’s post received over 1.1 million hearts while Nick’s photo garnered over 1.3 million likes.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ posts came days after the former dropped Nick's last name from her Instagram handle, giving rise to speculations of a rift between them. 

