 
entertainment
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Here’s what the secret Royal Safe contains except Prince Philip’s will

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

The custodian of a top-secret Royal Safe has made the contents of it public for the first time
The custodian of a top-secret Royal Safe has made the contents of it public for the first time

The custodian of a top-secret Royal Safe, Sir Andrew McFarlane, has made the contents of it public for the first time, reported People.

The royal safe, kept at The Royal Courts of Justice in London, stores royal wills dating back all the way to 1911, says McFarlane, a High Court judge.

According to McFarlane, the contents of the box include the final wishes of Queen Elizabeth's mother, her sister Princess Margaret, and her uncle, the former King Edward VIII, who famously abdicated the British throne in 1936.

It also contains the testimonies of Lord Louis Mountbatten, the uncle of Prince Philip, Queen Mary, the wife of King George V, and Princess Beatrice, the youngest child of Queen Victoria.

The existence of the safe was first revealed in September 2021 during a legal battle over the secrecy of the late Prince Philip’s will.

More From Entertainment:

South Korean fans head overseas to catch first BTS concert since pandemic

South Korean fans head overseas to catch first BTS concert since pandemic
Lily Collins offers insight into ‘Emily in Paris’ season 2 style. Read!

Lily Collins offers insight into ‘Emily in Paris’ season 2 style. Read!
The Beatles biopic ‘Midas Man’ finds its Fab Four

The Beatles biopic ‘Midas Man’ finds its Fab Four
Adele surprises teacher with special gift post concert reunion

Adele surprises teacher with special gift post concert reunion
Thanksgiving parade brings ‘Blue’s Clues’ hosts together. Watch!

Thanksgiving parade brings ‘Blue’s Clues’ hosts together. Watch!
Hailey Bieber ends her Thanksgiving night with this iconic 'Friends' episode

Hailey Bieber ends her Thanksgiving night with this iconic 'Friends' episode
Jennifer Lawrence details why she's keeping pregnancy journey under wraps

Jennifer Lawrence details why she's keeping pregnancy journey under wraps

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari celebrate first Thanksgiving after engagement

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari celebrate first Thanksgiving after engagement
Dwayne Johnson gives a funny warning to fans on tour of celebrity homes, watch

Dwayne Johnson gives a funny warning to fans on tour of celebrity homes, watch
Lady Gaga reveals inside details on playing Patrizia Reggiani in 'House of Gucci'

Lady Gaga reveals inside details on playing Patrizia Reggiani in 'House of Gucci'
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton celebrate first married Thanksgiving in Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton celebrate first married Thanksgiving in Oklahoma
Newlywed Paris Hilton drops emotional note on Thanksgiving: 'I became a wife'

Newlywed Paris Hilton drops emotional note on Thanksgiving: 'I became a wife'

Latest

view all