Here’s what the secret Royal Safe contains except Prince Philip’s will

The custodian of a top-secret Royal Safe, Sir Andrew McFarlane, has made the contents of it public for the first time, reported People.

The royal safe, kept at The Royal Courts of Justice in London, stores royal wills dating back all the way to 1911, says McFarlane, a High Court judge.

According to McFarlane, the contents of the box include the final wishes of Queen Elizabeth's mother, her sister Princess Margaret, and her uncle, the former King Edward VIII, who famously abdicated the British throne in 1936.

It also contains the testimonies of Lord Louis Mountbatten, the uncle of Prince Philip, Queen Mary, the wife of King George V, and Princess Beatrice, the youngest child of Queen Victoria.

The existence of the safe was first revealed in September 2021 during a legal battle over the secrecy of the late Prince Philip’s will.