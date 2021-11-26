 
Friday Nov 26 2021
Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky send postcard worthy pics from Prague

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky make an adorable couple and their loved-up pictures from Prague are once again leaving fans awe-struck.

The Fast Five actor posted stunning snaps from the couple’s romantic get-away, featuring their cute selfie as they posed in front of a striking view.

In another picture, Hemsworth is seen goofing around with his twins.

Taking to Instagram, the Thor actor also posted a video of his beloved wife, munching on some ice cream as she smudged some of it on her nose.

The 38-year-old actor told his other half about the cream on her face but Pataky couldn’t wipe it off, responding to which Hemsworth joked, "It's all gone...Yum! You look good."

The father of three also gushed over his wife as he captioned the post, "Here in Prague, thankful to have my wife teaching me her fine European dining skills."


