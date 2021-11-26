 
Friday Nov 26 2021
Web Desk

Zoe Kravitz gives a nod to Robert Pattinson’s ‘incredible’ transformation in ‘The Batman’

Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Zoe Kravitz recently revealed that she has ‘seen a little’ bit of upcoming film The Batman in which Robert Pattinson’s performance has impressed the co-star.

During her conversation with Variety, the Divergent star shared that fans will not be disappointed by Pattinson’s performance as his 'transformation' in the film is 'incredible'.

The Big Little Lies actor stated, “Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world.”

“Matt Reeves (Director of the movie) has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters."

"I’m just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this,” she added.

The highly-anticipated film is slated to hit cinemas in March 2022.

