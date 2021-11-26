 
Jimmy Kimmel burns eyebrows, hair during Thanksgiving celebrations

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Jimmy Kimmel burns eyebrows, hair during Thanksgiving celebrations

Television host Jimmy Kimmel's Thanksgiving celebrations took a wrong turn after he seemingly burned his hair and eyebrows when prepping some dishes for the holiday. 

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host took to his Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo in which, his face can be seen covered in ash following a fiery mishap.

“Happy thanksgiving everyone. try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven,” wrote Kimmel in his caption.


The photo appears to be taken in front of a brick oven, which was where the accident likely happened. 

Several of his famous friends shared some comments on the hilarious post. 

DJ Khaled wrote, "Take it easy my brother love and blessings to you and your family, happy holidays."

“Again?????”, asked Kimmel’s daughter Katie, 30, in a comment beneath the post. “Yep,” he replied. “It’s now a holiday tradition.”

In a separate post, the host revealed that he was not hurt and dinner was not ruined as he posted a picture of the deliciously cooked turkey.

