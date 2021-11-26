 
entertainment
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Seth Meyers makes surprise announcement of welcoming third child

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Seth Meyers kicked off his Thanksgiving celebrations by revealing the news that he now has three kids. 

Taking to his show, the Late Night host revealed that he and his wife Alexi Ashe welcomed their third child more than two months ago.

"I am now very excited to give what I think is the best correction that I will ever give," he teased. 

"I said on this show many times that I am the father of two. That is incorrect. For the last 10 weeks, I have been the father of three."

In a Thanksgiving episode of his show he shared a video of his two sons Ashe and Axel donning Turkey costumes and revealed the latest addition, their little sister also dressed in a turkey costume.

"One, two, three, surprise!" the kids proclaimed before showing the baby.  

