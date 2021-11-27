Hilaria Baldwin recalls ‘overwhelming’ struggles during challenging year’

Hilaria Baldwin recently took to social media and reminisced over the struggles she’s had to endure for the past year.



Baldwin weighed in on it all on Instagram and wrote, “I want to tell you all how grateful I am for you. This has been one of a challenging year. I know for many, many of us…but I will only speak from personal experience right now. Sometimes I didn’t think I was gonna make it through.”

She also added, “I want you to know how much you have helped me through some pretty dark struggles. Knowing you were there—such comfort. Yes, my children and my husband, my family and close friends have been invaluable…but YOU, I don’t get to express this face to face, due to the nature of social media and how far we all are…I SO want you to know and take in how grateful I am every day for you.”

“I miss our chats and the safety net of our community. I’m hoping, one day, we will get back there. One thing struggle has taught me is to say “I love you more”. It’s what all of this is all about, in my opinion. So, I love you so…with my whole, grateful soul. Happy gratitude day.”