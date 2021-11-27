Mindy Kaling weighs in on Thanksgiving family traditions: ‘Mom loved it’

Mindy Kaling weighs in on some of her personal Thanksgiving traditions that her mother has passed down to her over the years.



Kaling weighed in on some of her personal Thanksgiving traditions while filming the Mindy Project.

There she started off by saying, “The biggest tradition I had in my house [growing up] was that for a holiday like Thanksgiving, we dropped everything and just helped my mom as sous chefs."

"We would come home, I would sit there with her and I would just be endlessly chopping vegetables and peeling vegetables and baking pies."

"And I think my mom, who was a really busy doctor, someone who didn't have a lot of hobbies, she immigrated here and just fell in love with basically all of Americana ... She loved throwing a huge Thanksgiving and preparing for three or four days beforehand."