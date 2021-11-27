Britney Spears’ desire for revenge ‘could ruin’ chances at freedom: source

Insiders reveal Britney Spears’ bid for revenge may end up ruining her chances at attaining freedom.



Insiders made the claim during their interview with Closer magazine and were quoted saying, “While Britney’s friends are horrified by what she’s been through, they are worried that launching a high-profile case against her family is going to stir-up more pain and trauma.”

They also went on to say, “They fear her bid for revenge could ruin her freedom and everything she’s been dreaming of for so long.”

Britney made a claim just a week prior and admitted she believes her family “should be in jail” for the role they played in her conservatorship.