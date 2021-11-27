 
Meghan Markle intends to give Archie 'incredible childhood': report

Experts shed some light on the ‘incredible childhood’ Meghan Markle is working to provide little Archie.

Royally Us co-host Christine Ross started this conversation with royal expert Christina Garibaldi during an interview.

There Ms Ross started off by admitting, "[Archie] just must be having the most incredible childhood. You know, I think they're really giving him amazing experiences."

“I love that Meghan must be so happy to share these traditions especially with her little ones but also with Prince Harry but I do wonder what Harry thinks of some of our traditions. Is he watching the turkey pardoning and thinking you people are nuts.”

Ms Garibaldi also chimed in to comment on Archie’s apparent childhood and added, "And it seems like he's doing well being a big brother even though it was a bit of a transition. Preparing the older sibling is no easy feat as well."

This claim comes shortly after Meghan shared some lighthearted insights into her chidren’s lives with Ellen DeGeneres.

At the time she claimed, "It's our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it will be nice. I love to cook. We'll be home and just sort of relax and settle in."

