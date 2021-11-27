 
Kanye West posts intimate photo with Kim Kardashian days after unfollowing her

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s former husband Kanye West posted an intimate photo with her and tagged his ex, days after unfollowing her on Instagram.

Kanye shared the throwback photo with Kim Kardashian as her romance with Pete Davidson heats up.

Taking to Instagram, the Donda singer shared the screenshot of a TMZ news story with title: “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Him and Kim Back Together, Inspire Millions."

Along with the news article, the post also included a monochrome photo of Kim and Kayne where the former couple can be seen kissing each other.

Kanye also tagged the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star in the post.

Kim, 41, who shares four children with Kanye, had filed for divorce with him earlier this year.

She is currently rumoured to be dating Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian Pete Davidson.

The couple has not yet made their relationship official. 

