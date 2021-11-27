Prince Charles prepares to succeed his ailing mother Queen Elizabeth on throne?

Prince Charles, who is popular worldwide for his solid environmental credentials through his campaigning interests and work, is being urged to prepare himself for future challenges.

The eldest son of Queen, according to royal commentators, is less popular among British public. Andrew Morton, the royal expert and biographer of famous book 'Diana: In Her Own Words, sees it concerning.



The expert told a media outlet: "Everyone focuses on Meghan Markel and Prince Harry [The Duke and Duchess of Sussex] but they're looking in the wrong direction."

The author has stressed the need of focusing on Prince Charles. According to him, he has got a mountain to climb.

Sharing his thoughts on the future king, the royal author said: "Prince Charles, our future head of state, is only polling in the low 30s and low 40s. For me it causes alarm." He did not share which poll he referenced.

However, the current popularity survey shows the Prince of Wales is liked by less than half of UK adults. He is the sixth most popular member of the Firm, according to a YouGov poll.

It is pertinent to note that the monarch continues a period of rest advised by her medical team. She has already missed many royal events this month due to her health crisis.

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan previously feared that the Palace is not telling public everything about Queen’s health after she pulled out of Remembrance service.

The TV host said he "hoped" he was wrong as he commented on Buckingham Palace's announcement that Her Majesty has a "sprained back".



The Queen, who did not attend the reception at COP26, the Festival of Remembrance and the opening session of the General Synod, assigned an important duty to her favourite Sophie, Countess of Wessex.