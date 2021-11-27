 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande shares a glimpse into Thanksgiving bash with Dalton Gomez

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Ariana Grande shares a glimpse into Thanksgiving bash with Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande shares a glimpse into Thanksgiving bash with Dalton Gomez 

Ariana Grande shared a glimpse into her Thanksgiving bash with hubby Dalton Gomez and other family members.

Taking to Instagram, the 7 Rings singer dropped a swoon-worthy click of the couple, joined by their dog, Toulouse on her Stories.

Grande hid behind her furry friend as Gomez donned a bright smile. 

 
Ariana Grande shares a glimpse into Thanksgiving bash with Dalton Gomez

Not only this, the Thank U, Next hit-maker also uploaded a series of snaps on Facebook-owned platform.

The post showed The Voice team members and other family members also celebrating the holiday with the star.

Fans also spotted Sasha, Jim and Holly enjoying a famous song from The Beatles in one of the videos while another click photographed her parents Joan Grande and Ed Butera.

“nothing was ever as loud … sending you all so much love i hope you feel it from here,” Grande penned down the caption. 


More From Entertainment:

BTS groove to their song ‘Butter’ on LA streets, watch video

BTS groove to their song ‘Butter’ on LA streets, watch video
Benedict Cumberbatch shares reason behind 'Doctor Strange' reshoots

Benedict Cumberbatch shares reason behind 'Doctor Strange' reshoots
Kim Kardashian focusing on 'fun' with Pete Davidson after 'super intense' Kanye West split

Kim Kardashian focusing on 'fun' with Pete Davidson after 'super intense' Kanye West split
Prince Charles prepares to succeed his ailing mother Queen Elizabeth on throne?

Prince Charles prepares to succeed his ailing mother Queen Elizabeth on throne?
Kanye West posts intimate photo with Kim Kardashian days after unfollowing her

Kanye West posts intimate photo with Kim Kardashian days after unfollowing her
Queen, Kate Middleton say this royal grand kid is 'in charge' in family

Queen, Kate Middleton say this royal grand kid is 'in charge' in family
Khloe Kardashian sued for posting Bella Hadid photo in 'Good American' jeans

Khloe Kardashian sued for posting Bella Hadid photo in 'Good American' jeans
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate to 'home' B.C. flood relief, invite others

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate to 'home' B.C. flood relief, invite others
Dwayne Johnson celebrates as ‘Red Notice’ becomes Netflix's most streamed film

Dwayne Johnson celebrates as ‘Red Notice’ becomes Netflix's most streamed film
Queen only talks to two people on her 'anti-hacker encrypted' mobile phone

Queen only talks to two people on her 'anti-hacker encrypted' mobile phone
Zoë Kravitz lauds Robert Pattinson's 'transformation' as Batman: 'He was incredible'

Zoë Kravitz lauds Robert Pattinson's 'transformation' as Batman: 'He was incredible'
Jason Sudeikis feels 'safe' with Keeley Hazell after Olivia Wilde breakup

Jason Sudeikis feels 'safe' with Keeley Hazell after Olivia Wilde breakup

Latest

view all