Ariana Grande shares a glimpse into Thanksgiving bash with Dalton Gomez 

Saturday Nov 27, 2021
Ariana Grande shared a glimpse into her Thanksgiving bash with hubby Dalton Gomez and other family members.
Taking to Instagram, the 7 Rings singer dropped a swoon-worthy click of the couple, joined by their dog, Toulouse on her Stories.
Grande hid behind her furry friend as Gomez donned a bright smile.
Not only this, the Thank U, Next hit-maker also uploaded a series of snaps on Facebook-owned platform.
The post showed The Voice team members and other family members also celebrating the holiday with the star.
Fans also spotted Sasha, Jim and Holly enjoying a famous song from The Beatles in one of the videos while another click photographed her parents Joan Grande and Ed Butera.
“nothing was ever as loud … sending you all so much love i hope you feel it from here,” Grande penned down the caption.