Saturday Nov 27 2021
Kanye West causes commotion outside Stapels Center: Crazy Fans mob him

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Kanye West, who is known for attracting fans in unique way, has caused a quite commotion during LA Lakers game outside the Stapels Center with his presence amid Kim Kardashian reconciliation.

The Strong rapper's crazy fans gathered around him as he attended an L.A. Lakers Game Day after revealing his desire for reunion with the reality star.

Kim's estranged husband's was mobbed by charged crowed as they shunned the game to catch a glimpse of their idol.

Kanye also show some love to his fans with a beaming smile on his face and stopped for photos and to sign autographs.

The father of four kept things casual in an all-black ensemble, as he wrapped up in gloves and multiple layers. He attended the game at the Stapels Center, where he had a front row view of all the action.

Kanye west has been in news since he revealed hop to reconcile with Kim Kardashian. His latest appearance comes just after he shared a loved-up photo to Instagram, kissing ex wife Kim.

