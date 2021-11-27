Christina Applegate leaves fans teary-eyed as she talks about her experience with MS

Actress Christina Applegate on Friday left her millions of fans teary-eyed when she revealed that she has multiple sclerosis.

Applegate, who celebrated her 50th birthday on 'Thanksgiving', took to Twitter and said "Yup. I turned 50 today. And I have MS. It’s been a hard one. Sending so much love to all of you this day. Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up. Mine currently is on my pillow. But I try ."



The actress previously talked about her experience with MS on Twitter in August, a few months after she was diagnosed, according to people.com.

Thousands of people sent love to the actress as they reacted to her tweet in replies.