Clooneys, Beckhams, Oprah, other pals help Harry and Meghan in their quest for independence: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's A-list pals have reportedly helped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a life of their choice.

Meghan and Harry have been fortunate to get a helping hand from their reliable celebrity friends like actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney, legendary footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham and some Tv hosts, who are always fighting their corner since their US move.

Harry and Meghan may have made up their minds to go it alone when they stepped down as senior working members of royal family and cut all ties with the associated staff, but that doesn't mean the couple have faced their struggles with no help.

The Sussexes, who undoubtedly have an impressive contact book of celebrity friends, were helped and supported by their pals from their struggle to live a financially independent life and purchasing their new mansion in Montecito, Los Angeles.

The Duchess's Suits co-star and on-screen husband Patrick has also voiced his support for his Hollywood pal and posted a series of scathing tweets about the British media and the royal family.

Renowned US TV host Oprah has always provided the couple with a vital mouthpiece. She has been supporting and advocating of Meghan and Harry since 2018 when she was invited to visit Meghan at Kensington Palace.

Buckingham Palace had ended their security detail and Tyler stepped in to help the royal couple by offering them his home and security detail while they found their feet.

The Sussexes enjoyed life in Tyler's home for three months before deciding to move to California permanently and buying their Montecito property.

Another household name to add to their influential friend list is talk show host Ellen who recently gave prince Harry's wife the chance to humanise herself to viewers.

The popular US personality voiced her support for the couple when they were criticised for their usage of private jets in August 2019.

The Beckhams have always been friendly with the royals. George and Amal also have reportedly offered a well needed break to help Meghan and his husband. Harry became friendly with George thanks to their shared interest in charity and philanthropic causes.