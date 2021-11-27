 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell goes on trial

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Jeffrey Epsteins associate Ghislaine Maxwell goes on trial

Opening statements Monday are set to launch the much-anticipated sex crimes trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite charged with recruiting and grooming underage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The 59-year-old daughter of the late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell faces an effective life sentence if convicted in New York of sex trafficking minors for Epstein, her former lover who killed himself in prison over two years ago.

Following the death of Epstein -- a multimillion-dollar money manager who befriended countless celebrities, including Britain´s Prince Andrew -- prosecutors vowed to pursue co-conspirators, resulting in Maxwell´s arrest in July 2020.

She has since been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has complained of unsanitary and inhumane conditions.

Maxwell´s alleged crimes occurred between 1994 and 2004, and relate to four unnamed women, including two who say they were just 14 and 15 years old when they were sexually abused.

Prosecutors say Maxwell befriended girls with shopping and movie theater trips, later coaxing them into giving Epstein nude massages at his various residences, during which he would engage in sex acts before giving them money.

US government attorneys say she sometimes participated in the alleged abuse, at her London home and at Epstein´s properties in Manhattan, Palm Beach and New Mexico.

Epstein died aged 66 in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges, in what New York´s official coroner ruled a suicide...AFP

More From Entertainment:

Clooneys, Beckhams, Oprah, other pals help Harry and Meghan in their quest for independence: report

Clooneys, Beckhams, Oprah, other pals help Harry and Meghan in their quest for independence: report
'That smile when you know Katrina Kaif is going to be your wife'

'That smile when you know Katrina Kaif is going to be your wife'
Christina Applegate leaves fans teary-eyed as she talks about her experience with MS

Christina Applegate leaves fans teary-eyed as she talks about her experience with MS
'Barbaroslar' episode 11 released

'Barbaroslar' episode 11 released

Scott Disick enjoys dinner date with his ex Christine after split from Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick enjoys dinner date with his ex Christine after split from Amelia Hamlin
Selena Gomez and mother Mandy Teefey launch new health initiative

Selena Gomez and mother Mandy Teefey launch new health initiative
Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state on Tuesday

Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state on Tuesday

Kanye West causes commotion outside Stapels Center: Crazy Fans mob him

Kanye West causes commotion outside Stapels Center: Crazy Fans mob him
Snoop Dogg’s ‘Make Some Money’ music video acknowledges Black artists

Snoop Dogg’s ‘Make Some Money’ music video acknowledges Black artists

Reese Witherspoon celebrates a cozy Thanksgiving with family

Reese Witherspoon celebrates a cozy Thanksgiving with family
Ariana Grande shares a glimpse into Thanksgiving bash with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande shares a glimpse into Thanksgiving bash with Dalton Gomez

BTS groove to their song ‘Butter’ on LA streets, watch video

BTS groove to their song ‘Butter’ on LA streets, watch video

Latest

view all