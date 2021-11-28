 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Experts address the BBC ‘The Princes and the Press’ 'hatchet job'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

Experts address the BBC ‘The Princes and the Press’ hatchet job
Experts address the BBC ‘The Princes and the Press’ 'hatchet job'

Royal experts have finally spoken out about the 'hatchet job' that’s the newly released Princes and the Press documentary.

This claim’s been made by royal author and biographer Amanda Platell in his interview with host Amol Rajan.

There she clapped back against the way her interview went down for The Princes and the Press documentary.

During her chat, Ms Platell admitted that she sat for an interview of at least two hours of filmed conversation.”

But the final piece was taken completely out of context and edited down to “less than two minutes of selective quotes.”

the author also wrote a piece for the Daily Mail where she showcased her displeasure over the news.

In it she dubbed the documentary interview “a hatchet job” and even gave a unique spin to it, calling it "a hagiography."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Charles to target key Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issues: report

Prince William, Charles to target key Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issues: report
Prince Harry ‘driving up the wall’ in rage over Meghan Markle coverage: report

Prince Harry ‘driving up the wall’ in rage over Meghan Markle coverage: report
Kate Middleton’s doctored images used for domestic violence campaign

Kate Middleton’s doctored images used for domestic violence campaign
BBC slammed for making biased ‘anti-William and pro-Meghan and Harry’ documentary

BBC slammed for making biased ‘anti-William and pro-Meghan and Harry’ documentary
Royals bash ‘overblown, unfounded’ claims from scathing documentary: report

Royals bash ‘overblown, unfounded’ claims from scathing documentary: report
Lady Gaga touches on Tony Bennett’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis struggle

Lady Gaga touches on Tony Bennett’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis struggle
Kanye West wants his ‘family back together’ in Thanksgiving prayer

Kanye West wants his ‘family back together’ in Thanksgiving prayer
Jennifer Lope ‘feels she’s truly meant to be’ with Ben Affleck after Thanksgiving: source

Jennifer Lope ‘feels she’s truly meant to be’ with Ben Affleck after Thanksgiving: source
Hailey Bieber lends her modeling skills to husband Justin’s clothing brand

Hailey Bieber lends her modeling skills to husband Justin’s clothing brand
Victoria Beckham, Kourtney Kardashian and Dua Lipa to make a mint from Christmas gifts

Victoria Beckham, Kourtney Kardashian and Dua Lipa to make a mint from Christmas gifts
Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell goes on trial

Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell goes on trial

Clooneys, Beckhams, Oprah, other pals help Harry and Meghan in their quest for independence: report

Clooneys, Beckhams, Oprah, other pals help Harry and Meghan in their quest for independence: report

Latest

view all