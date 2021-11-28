The truth of Prince Philip’s ‘sensitive’ Will brought to light: report

The British High Court has officially decided to seal away Prince Philip’s sensitive will, for the next 90 years, in light of the possible repercussions it may bring.



Legal expert Michael L. Nash shared the news with the Palace Confidential.

He told the outlet, “The president of the Family Division at the moment, Sir Andrew McFarlane, was extremely even-handed and just about this because he began the judgement by saying, considering the sovereign's position, it is appropriate that there should be a special process, as there are in other areas of the sovereigns life. I think we can accept that. It's really on what basis, I think how far it goes."

"Now, the solicitors and the Attorney General had applied for the sealing of it to last for 125 years, as Sir Andrew said, 90 years would be appropriate.”

Sir Andrew said that 90 years on, each royal will would be opened, and here's the crunch line, and examined by the monarch's private solicitor, the keeper of the royal archives, the Attorney General, and by any personal representatives of the dead person who may still be available."

"They will decide whether the will may be made public at this stage. Sir Andrew said some royal wills may never be published, even in part because the secrecy will remain."

"I don't think there's anything scandalous in Prince Philip's will, it's just a question of, this is a very sensitive time for the Royal Family and a very difficult time for the Queen."