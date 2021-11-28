After Spanish heritage controversy, Hilaria Baldwin didn't think she'd make it through

Hilaria Baldwin and her husband, Alec Baldwin, had a tough year

Hilaria Baldwin did not see how she and her family would be able to pull through this year, given the challenges it entailed.

The yoga instructor, who was embroiled in the Spanish heritage scandal, and her husband, Alec Baldwin, who accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, had a tough year.

“Sometimes I didn’t think I was gonna make it through,” Hilaria captioned a video on Instagram of her daughters being silly at a supermarket for Thanksgiving. “I want you to know how much you have helped me through some pretty dark struggles. Knowing you were there—such comfort.”

She said her “family and close friends have been invaluable,” but she still wanted to express her gratitude for her fans.

“I miss our chats and the safety net of our community,” she wrote. “I’m hoping, one day, we will get back there.”

Hilaria said her struggles have taught her to say “I love you” more. She concluded the post by writing, “It’s what all of this is all about, in my opinion. So, I love you so … with my whole, grateful soul. Happy gratitude day.”