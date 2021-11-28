 
Sunday Nov 28 2021
Sana Javed exudes Sufi avatar in new Aye Must-e-Khaak teaser: Watch

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

Actor Sana Javed is channelling her inner Sufi in the new character reveal teaser of drama Aye Musth-e-Khaak.

The Geo TV project, that is all-set to hit TV screens in the upcoming days, is making rounds on the internet for its compelling story line of love and passion.

The project has been helmed by Aehsun Talish under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment and comes as the third collaboration of power couple Feroze Khan and Sana Javed.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, Sana shared the clip, teasing fans about her role in the serial. "Jo Rab nay kaha vo he hona hai(Nothing will happen against God's will)," the actor captions alongside the post.

Take a look:



