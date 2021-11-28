 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Jungkook’s shirtless outfit at BTS’ 'Permission To Dance' concert breaks internet

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

Jungkook’s shirtless outfit at BTS’ Permission To Dance concert breaks internet
Jungkook’s shirtless outfit at BTS’ 'Permission To Dance' concert breaks internet 

BTS’ Jeon Jungkook left fans star-struck with his shirtless outfit during the first day of Permission To Dance on Stage concerts.

The much-anticipated concerts have kicked-off in full swing at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, bringing fans on the edge of their seats.

The fandom, called as Army, finally got the opportunity to witness the world famous K-pop group’s first live off-line concert since the coronavirus pandemic.

The group also seemed pretty hyped up to finally reunite with its beloved followers as the seven members staged some iconic performances on the stage.

However, as soon as the 24-year-old singer stole the spotlight as he donned a cropped jacket paired with deep V-neck and chose to skip on a shirt underneath. 


More From Entertainment:

Miss Universe contest to go on despite new COVID variant Omicron

Miss Universe contest to go on despite new COVID variant Omicron
Royal fans shocked after photo of bruised Kate Middleton surfaces online

Royal fans shocked after photo of bruised Kate Middleton surfaces online

‘James Bond’ fan Fiala named Czech prime minister

‘James Bond’ fan Fiala named Czech prime minister
Fan over the moon after meeting Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

Fan over the moon after meeting Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

BLACKPINK become most subscribed artist on YouTube, beat Justin Bieber by this number

BLACKPINK become most subscribed artist on YouTube, beat Justin Bieber by this number
Giorgio Armani honoured with Italy’s highest civilian honour

Giorgio Armani honoured with Italy’s highest civilian honour

Tourist spots Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson on breakfast date, snaps photos

Tourist spots Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson on breakfast date, snaps photos
Tom Cruise performs death-defying stunt on airplane. Watch!

Tom Cruise performs death-defying stunt on airplane. Watch!
‘Hellbound’ creator spills plans for season two

‘Hellbound’ creator spills plans for season two
Alec Baldwin prepares for ‘Rust’ lawsuits with new attorney

Alec Baldwin prepares for ‘Rust’ lawsuits with new attorney
Adele gets on-air apology from Australian TV host for 'insulting her'

Adele gets on-air apology from Australian TV host for 'insulting her'

Jason Sudeikis moving on with Keeley Hazell after Olivia Wilde breakup

Jason Sudeikis moving on with Keeley Hazell after Olivia Wilde breakup

Latest

view all