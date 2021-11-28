Jungkook’s shirtless outfit at BTS’ 'Permission To Dance' concert breaks internet

BTS’ Jeon Jungkook left fans star-struck with his shirtless outfit during the first day of Permission To Dance on Stage concerts.

The much-anticipated concerts have kicked-off in full swing at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, bringing fans on the edge of their seats.

The fandom, called as Army, finally got the opportunity to witness the world famous K-pop group’s first live off-line concert since the coronavirus pandemic.

The group also seemed pretty hyped up to finally reunite with its beloved followers as the seven members staged some iconic performances on the stage.

However, as soon as the 24-year-old singer stole the spotlight as he donned a cropped jacket paired with deep V-neck and chose to skip on a shirt underneath.



