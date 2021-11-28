Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to reconcile as Queen nears end of reign

 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have notably kept their distance from the royal family.

Since moving to the US and coming out with an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Sussexes have kept their relationship with the royal family arguably strained.

However, with recent development of the Queen’s frail health, that has seen her absent from public engagements, Harry and Meghan may be looking to “reconcile” with the royals.

As per a claim by royal historian Dr Ed Owens, the couple might mend their relationship when the Queen eventually passes away.

"Harry will definitely be at his grandmother’s funeral when she does finally die," he said.

"And if the relationship between Meghan and the British Royal Family has improved by then, I see no reason why she wouldn’t attend either.

"However, time will tell."

