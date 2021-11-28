Prince William to be 'trusty sidekick' to his father Charles on throne, claims expert

Prince William will be the perfect 'sidekick' to his father Prince Charles when he becomes king, a royal commentator has claimed.



Queen Elizabeth II, who continues rest period owing to ill-health, has cancelled numerous engagements and appearances in recent weeks.



Harry and William's father Prince Charles has seemingly filled in for Her Majesty at some important events, including Whitehall’s Remembrance Sunday service where he laid a wreath on her behalf.



This is not the first instance that the Prince of Wales executed assigned responsibilities in Queen's absence, as he has been taking on additional duties in place of his mother, going on almost a decade now.

When the Prince eventually takes the throne, he could have a “trusty sidekick” in his eldest son William, Royal historian Dr Ed Owensa has claimed.



Despite Prince Harry's decision of stepping down as senior royal, the popularity of Royal Family will continue onwards due to the public image of William, his wife Kate and their three children, according to Owensa.

The historian has explained that Charles may not be the most popular of leaders, the Royal Family is given a significant boost due to the popularity of his son's family. He claimed the Cambridges popularity is owed to their image as an “idyllic family”.

Prince of Wales has approval ratings of around 40 percent but his son William had a considerably higher with 62 percent, according to a survey, conducted by YouGov, which could see him as an asset to Charles when he leads the country.

“Yes one son has gone. One, if you like, trusted lieutenant has departed and does not seem interested in supporting his father, as was originally the plan, Dr Owens told Express.co.uk."

The royal commentator went on to say: “But in William, Charles does have a trusty sidekick, and so long as the Cambridges are popular and maintain their public image as this idyllic family group, I do not see a moment of crisis on the horizon.”