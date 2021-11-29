 
entertainment
Camila Cabello steps out for first time after breakup with Shawn Mendes

Cuban-American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello stepped out for the first time and enjoyed a movie night nearly two weeks after her breakup with boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Taking to Instagram, Camila posted her stunning photo with the poster of Disney´s new animated musical fantasy film Encanto and said, “I was desperate to see this movie and we ran to the movie theater last night to go watch it!!.”

She also thanked US actor Lin-Manuel Miranda for representing Latinos.

Camila said, “Lin, thank you for continuing to represent Latinos and sharing our stories with the world!”.

“I loved it so much! Go watch in theaters if you haven’t,” the singer further said.

The Encanto has topped the North American box office for the three-day weekend, taking in an estimated $27 million.

Shawn Mendes and Camila announced the end of their relationship earlier this month following two years of dating.

