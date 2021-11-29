 
Monday Nov 29 2021
Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri to make her Bollywood debut?

Monday Nov 29, 2021

Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, after polishing her acting skills for two years is ready to kick-start her career with her debut in an upcoming romantic Bollywood film.

According to a source of Pinkvilla, the 21-year-old’s parents, “along with Salman, feel that she is now ready to take the plunge into acting.”

The news portal also reported that Agnihotri will start working on the project, backed by Salman Khan Production, from next month.

It was also reported that the Dabangg star is closely observing his niece's progress. 

The source also added, "Salman is is very fond of Alizeh and always up to date on her training process. Right now they are in the process of finalising everything from the director to the rest of the cast.”

Not much has been revealed about the film just yet as the source said, “Everything is under wraps as Salman wants to make the announcement himself.”

However, the insider did share, “The film will be of the romantic genre. Alizeh is stunningly beautiful, talented and has her own persona and it will be exciting to see her work her magic on screen, ”

Meanwhile, the project is expected to hit the box office in 2023. 

