Monday Nov 29 2021
Prince Charles reacts to claim about skin colour of Meghan Markle’s baby

Monday Nov 29, 2021

Prince Charles has reacted to a claim made in a book that the heir to the British throne had questioned about the complexion of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first baby.

"This is fiction and not worth further comment," Charles's spokesman told reporters in Barbados, where Charles will take part in celebrations marking the island's move to a republic.

Author Christopher Andersen, in his book titled, “Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan”, had claimed that Prince Charles was the one who had asked about baby Archie’s skin colour.

In March this year, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had accused British royal family of raising concerns about the potential skin colour of her first child.

Meghan had made the startling revelations in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, however, she had not disclosed the name of the royal family member who made these comments.

The author, citing a well-placed source, has now claimed that the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles was the one who asked this question, according to a report by the Page Six.

The book claims, on the day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement on November 27, 2017, Prince Charles said to wife Camilla, “I wonder what the children will look like?”

Responding to it, Camilla had said, “Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain.”

Over this prince said, “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

