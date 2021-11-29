 
How Firm played a part in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly found it “difficult” to adjust with the royal family due to "pecking order".

According to royal expert Andrew Morton, the Sussexes decided to step down as senior members of the royal family due to the reason that their influence within the Firm was based on their position and not their popularity.

"They are courted by famous people," he said. 

"I mean, thousands of people turned out to see them [in New York, during their visit in September]. They are popular and what they found difficult to accept was that inside the Royal Family it's not about popularity, it's about the position.

He added that they didn't "get the funding they wanted" or "the support they wanted" from the firm as they were both "lower down the totem pole".

"It's exactly the same as what happened with Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon.

"They were the glamorous faces of the Swinging Sixties but inside the Royal Family they were lower down... the Queen Mother, the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Princess Anne... they were all part of the main branch of the Royal Family, unlike Margaret and Snowdon.

"It's a remarkable parallel that Meghan and Harry are the same way."

