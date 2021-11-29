 
entertainment
Monday Nov 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Matthew McConaughey rules out running for Governor of Texas

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 29, 2021

The actor said he has come to this decision after months of speculation and consideration

Matthew McConaughey announced on Sunday that he will not be running for Texas governor anymore.  

The actor said he has come to this decision after months of speculation and consideration. 

In a video posted on Twitter and Instagram, McConaughey, 52, said running for governor is a “humbling and inspiring path to ponder.”

“It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment,” he said.

The actor's suddent announcement came about two weeks before the candidate filing deadline for the Texas primary, and about two weeks after Beto O’Rourke, a former El Paso congressman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, announced his run for the office against governor Greg Abbott, a Republican.

Earlier, McConaughey drew criticism after he revealed he would not mandate vaccines for young children because he would like more information, adding that in his household, “we go slow on vaccinations, even before Covid.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen 'can't stand' how Prince William, Kate Middleton socialise with kids

Queen 'can't stand' how Prince William, Kate Middleton socialise with kids
Book claims major snub by Queen pushed Harry, Meghan to quit royal family

Book claims major snub by Queen pushed Harry, Meghan to quit royal family

How Firm played a part in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit

How Firm played a part in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit
BTS becomes first artist to hold 4 sold out shows at SoFi stadium

BTS becomes first artist to hold 4 sold out shows at SoFi stadium

Vicky Kaushal snapped outside Katrina Kaif's residence amid wedding rumours

Vicky Kaushal snapped outside Katrina Kaif's residence amid wedding rumours
Prince William, Kate Middleton's US stay with Harry and Meghan deemed impossible

Prince William, Kate Middleton's US stay with Harry and Meghan deemed impossible
Kim Nam-Joon reflects on BTS' big win at 'AMAs' and second Grammy nomination

Kim Nam-Joon reflects on BTS' big win at 'AMAs' and second Grammy nomination
Victoria Beckham's hubby David Beckham bleeds after daughter bites him in face

Victoria Beckham's hubby David Beckham bleeds after daughter bites him in face
Kate Middleton follows Princess Diana's footsteps to break royal wardrobe rules

Kate Middleton follows Princess Diana's footsteps to break royal wardrobe rules

BTS exchanges albums with Anderson .Paak at backstage of ‘PTD’ concert

BTS exchanges albums with Anderson .Paak at backstage of ‘PTD’ concert
Lady Gaga joins Tony Bennett for heart-touching 'One Last Time' concert

Lady Gaga joins Tony Bennett for heart-touching 'One Last Time' concert
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romantic relationship 'agitates' Katherine Ryan

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romantic relationship 'agitates' Katherine Ryan

Latest

view all