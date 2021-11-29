Matthew McConaughey rules out running for Governor of Texas

The actor said he has come to this decision after months of speculation and consideration

Matthew McConaughey announced on Sunday that he will not be running for Texas governor anymore.



In a video posted on Twitter and Instagram, McConaughey, 52, said running for governor is a “humbling and inspiring path to ponder.”

“It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment,” he said.

The actor's suddent announcement came about two weeks before the candidate filing deadline for the Texas primary, and about two weeks after Beto O’Rourke, a former El Paso congressman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, announced his run for the office against governor Greg Abbott, a Republican.

Earlier, McConaughey drew criticism after he revealed he would not mandate vaccines for young children because he would like more information, adding that in his household, “we go slow on vaccinations, even before Covid.”