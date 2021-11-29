Prince Charles mulls legal action over controversial claims made in new book

The Queen's grandson Prince Charles has reportedly approached legal team over controversial claims made in a US book about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's child Archie.



During her bombshell interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that a member of the Royal Family had gone to Harry while she was pregnant with their son Archie with “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born".



According to Christopher Andersen’s book "Brothers And Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan", Charles was the Royal Family member in question. The Clarence House has strenuously denied claim.



The new US book - which caused shockwaves due to the bombshell claims - alleged that “concerns” were raised in a conversation between the Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.



It alleges that Charles asked Camilla over breakfast: “I wonder what the children will look like?’’



There are reports that Prince William and Harry's father Charles, who is heir to the British throne, is mulling to knock at court's door after discussing the issue with a team of lawyers.

