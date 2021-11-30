 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
By
Web Desk

‘House of Gucci’ film branded an ‘insult’ by real Gucci family

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

The heirs of Gucci have described the Ridley Scott film as painful
The heirs of Gucci have described the Ridley Scott film as "painful"

The real-life Gucci family branded the portrayal of their famed family in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci as “insulting” in an official statement issued to an Italian news outlet, reported Variety.

The heirs of Aldo Gucci, who served as chairman of the Gucci fashion house for more than three decades, described the film as being 'painful'.

“The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci (played by Al Pacino in the film) and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them,” read the statement as per Variety.

The family also said that the film, which tells the explosive story of Milanese socialite Patrizia Reggiani hiring a hitman to kill her husband Maurizio Gucci in the 90s, is “extremely painful from a human point of view.”

“… This is an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today.”

The Gucci family’s statement went on to blast the film’s portrayal of Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga) as a “victim trying to survive in a male and male chauvinist corporate culture,” which they say “couldn’t be further from the truth.”

“Members of the Gucci family reserve the right to take action to protect the name, image and dignity of themselves and their loved ones,” the statement further stated.

No legal action has yet been taken by the Gucci against filmmaker Scott.

More From Entertainment:

Chadwick Boseman remembered by friends, family on 45th birthday

Chadwick Boseman remembered by friends, family on 45th birthday
Chicago jury all set to hear case in Jussie Smollett trial

Chicago jury all set to hear case in Jussie Smollett trial
Louis Vuitton to show Virgil Abloh's last collection in Miami as tribute

Louis Vuitton to show Virgil Abloh's last collection in Miami as tribute
Family of youngest Astroworld victim rejects Travis Scott's offer to pay for funeral

Family of youngest Astroworld victim rejects Travis Scott's offer to pay for funeral

Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus to replace Carson Daly as New Year’s show host

Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus to replace Carson Daly as New Year’s show host
Detectives raid Marilyn Manson’s house in abuse investigation

Detectives raid Marilyn Manson’s house in abuse investigation

Romeo Beckham makes stylish red carpet debut with model girlfriend

Romeo Beckham makes stylish red carpet debut with model girlfriend

Royal expert reveals if Queen Elizabeth has a secret Facebook account

Royal expert reveals if Queen Elizabeth has a secret Facebook account

When Bradley Cooper was held up at knifepoint in New York

When Bradley Cooper was held up at knifepoint in New York
Kim Kardashian tells Kanye West what ‘wealth’ means to her

Kim Kardashian tells Kanye West what ‘wealth’ means to her
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving 'starting new traditions'

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving 'starting new traditions'

Prince Charles' alleged inquiry about Archie’s skin colour dubbed 'fiction'

Prince Charles' alleged inquiry about Archie’s skin colour dubbed 'fiction'

Latest

view all