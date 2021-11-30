‘House of Gucci’ film branded an ‘insult’ by real Gucci family

The heirs of Gucci have described the Ridley Scott film as "painful"

The real-life Gucci family branded the portrayal of their famed family in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci as “insulting” in an official statement issued to an Italian news outlet, reported Variety.

The heirs of Aldo Gucci, who served as chairman of the Gucci fashion house for more than three decades, described the film as being 'painful'.

“The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci (played by Al Pacino in the film) and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them,” read the statement as per Variety.

The family also said that the film, which tells the explosive story of Milanese socialite Patrizia Reggiani hiring a hitman to kill her husband Maurizio Gucci in the 90s, is “extremely painful from a human point of view.”

“… This is an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today.”

The Gucci family’s statement went on to blast the film’s portrayal of Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga) as a “victim trying to survive in a male and male chauvinist corporate culture,” which they say “couldn’t be further from the truth.”

“Members of the Gucci family reserve the right to take action to protect the name, image and dignity of themselves and their loved ones,” the statement further stated.

No legal action has yet been taken by the Gucci against filmmaker Scott.