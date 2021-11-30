Hailey Bieber steals the limelight in a skin-tight catsuit at fashion show in Miami

Supermodel Hailey Bieber - who has an undying love for bright colours, elegant silhouettes, and stunning prints - led the glamour at Art Basel in Miami on Monday.

Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz won hearts with their stunning appearance at the Saint Laurent Rive Droite Art Basel in Miami Beach, putting on a sensational display at the star-studded fashion event.



Justin Bieber's wife wowed in a skin-tight catsuit with a bust-boosting corset while actress Zoë Kravitz was a vision in a patterned mini. The vent was also attended by hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo, Polish model Anja Rubik and Dutch model Kiki Willems, who were all looking edgy at the bash.

Hailey, 25 and Zoë, 32, both opted for bold prints for the trendy event, with the former donning a sizzling catsuit and the latter a skimpy dress.