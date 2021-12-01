Kelly Osbourne lashes out at tabloid for 'fat shaming' her

An article stated Osbourne 'has been dealing with stress of her relapse by eating'

Kelly Osbourne called out a tabloid for making fat shaming comments against her.

The star recently shared a screenshot of what appeared to be an email from National Enquirer that asked for her to comment on an upcoming story, which insensitively claimed that she "has put on a tremendous amount of weight" lately.

The alleged email wrote that the former Fashion Police star "has been dealing with stress of her relapse by eating."

"This is what I have to deal with on a daily basis," Osbourne wrote in the caption of her post. "Feel free to email Dan and tell him what you think about them fat shaming me."

She added in a separate post on her Instagram Story, "This has been the hardest year of my life. I was compliantly and utterly broken. I am still putting myself back together again. I am happy. I am healthy. That's all that should matter."

Earlier, Osbourne revealed that she had briefly relapsed after four years of sobriety. "Not proud of it, but I am back on track," she said at the time.