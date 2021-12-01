 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Kelly Osbourne lashes out at tabloid for 'fat shaming' her

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

An article stated Osbourne has been dealing with stress of her relapse by eating
An article stated Osbourne 'has been dealing with stress of her relapse by eating'

Kelly Osbourne called out a tabloid for making fat shaming comments against her. 

The star recently shared a screenshot of what appeared to be an email from National Enquirer that asked for her to comment on an upcoming story, which insensitively claimed that she "has put on a tremendous amount of weight" lately.

The alleged email wrote that the former Fashion Police star "has been dealing with stress of her relapse by eating."

"This is what I have to deal with on a daily basis," Osbourne wrote in the caption of her post. "Feel free to email Dan and tell him what you think about them fat shaming me."

She added in a separate post on her Instagram Story, "This has been the hardest year of my life. I was compliantly and utterly broken. I am still putting myself back together again. I am happy. I am healthy. That's all that should matter."

Earlier, Osbourne revealed that she had briefly relapsed after four years of sobriety. "Not proud of it, but I am back on track," she said at the time.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles congratulates Rihanna on becoming Barbados National Hero

Prince Charles congratulates Rihanna on becoming Barbados National Hero
Celeb astrologer says Meghan and Harry's stars intertwine perfectly

Celeb astrologer says Meghan and Harry's stars intertwine perfectly

Sandra Bullock wishes her adopted children 'had same skin colour' as hers

Sandra Bullock wishes her adopted children 'had same skin colour' as hers
Donald Trump claims Meghan Markle has 'used' Prince Harry to 'hurt' the Queen

Donald Trump claims Meghan Markle has 'used' Prince Harry to 'hurt' the Queen
Olivia Colman attends UK premiere of true-crime tale 'Landscapers'

Olivia Colman attends UK premiere of true-crime tale 'Landscapers'
Tom Holland heaps praises on Zendaya's 'unreal' fashion sense: 'It's amazing'

Tom Holland heaps praises on Zendaya's 'unreal' fashion sense: 'It's amazing'
Jennifer Aniston's cheat meal consists of 'one potato chip': 'I’m good at that'

Jennifer Aniston's cheat meal consists of 'one potato chip': 'I’m good at that'
‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed records statement in fatal shooting

‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed records statement in fatal shooting
Josephine Baker honoured at France’s Pantheon

Josephine Baker honoured at France’s Pantheon
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian spotted together yet again with daughter North

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian spotted together yet again with daughter North
Princess Diana photo exhibition tours three US cities

Princess Diana photo exhibition tours three US cities
Kim Kardashian to receive Fashion Icon Award

Kim Kardashian to receive Fashion Icon Award

Latest

view all