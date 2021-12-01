 
Selena Gomez’s fans not happy with her Alcohol joke: Watch

It seems that Selena Gomez’s fans are quite upset over her Alcohol joke.

On Tuesday singer Selena Gomez made her fans quite disappointed when she joined Dr. Dawn Bnatel on TikTok to react to a video she posted detailing what “heavy” drinking is.

In a video, it could be heard a doctor saying, “The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men and 8 or more drinks per week for women.”

The 29-years-old singer raised her eyebrows and made a face as she reacted to the video, which she captioned: “It’s a joke.”

Despite saying she was joking, the users slammed her for being so careless about this matter as one of the users wrote,

“So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn Selena," wrote one user to which Selena responded, “It was a joke a**{expletive].”  

"Even if it was a joke, I wouldn't post it," added another fan.

