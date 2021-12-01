 
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
'Money Heist’ spinoff titled ‘Berlin’ set to premiere on Netflix in 2023

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

The spinoff will focus on one of Money Heist’s most popular characters Berlin
A Money Heist spinoff has been okay-ed at Netflix, just days before the series wraps up after five successful seasons, reported Deadline.

According to reports, the spinoff will focus on one of Money Heist’s most popular characters Berlin, portrayed by Pedro Alonso and is tentatively named Berlin. 

While the streaming giant didn’t share more details about the project is expected to launch in 2023.

As one of the show’s most important characters, Berlin featured as the second-in-command of the Royal Mint of Spain heist and was also involved in planning the Bank of Spain heist in the show.

One of Netflix’s biggest hits, Money Heist will come to an end this year, with its last five episodes slated to release on December 3. 

