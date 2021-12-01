 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton continues honeymoon at private island, see pictures!

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

Paris Hilton’s dreamy honeymoon with husband Carter Reum is far from being over
Paris Hilton’s dreamy honeymoon with husband Carter Reum is far from being over

Paris Hilton’s dreamy honeymoon with husband Carter Reum is far from being over!

For their next stop after Bora Bora, the couple jetted off to a private estate on Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands.

In exclusive photos obtained by People magazine, Hilton and Reum are seen making the most of their lavish tropical vacation.

Paris Hilton continues honeymoon at private island, see pictures!

In one photo, Reum kisses his new bride on the cheek while other photos show Hilton posing in front of a fire pit and dining out in the open air.

Paris Hilton continues honeymoon at private island, see pictures!

According to a source, the 6-bedroom luxury estate is owned by a friend of the couple’s and boasts stunning ocean views, retractable glass walls and a wraparound infinity pool.

Paris Hilton continues honeymoon at private island, see pictures!

Hilton and Reum tied the knot on November 11, stretching their wedding celebrations over three days. Guests included Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, Nicole Richie, Kyle Richards, etc. 

More From Entertainment:

What habit Khloe Kardashian wishes daughter True Thompson didn't have

What habit Khloe Kardashian wishes daughter True Thompson didn't have
Aaron Carter says fiancée ‘deceived’ him days after son’s birth

Aaron Carter says fiancée ‘deceived’ him days after son’s birth
Virgil Abloh’s hometown to mark ‘Virgil Abloh Day’

Virgil Abloh’s hometown to mark ‘Virgil Abloh Day’

'Money Heist’ spinoff titled ‘Berlin’ set to premiere on Netflix in 2023

'Money Heist’ spinoff titled ‘Berlin’ set to premiere on Netflix in 2023
Selena Gomez’s fans not happy with her Alcohol joke: Watch

Selena Gomez’s fans not happy with her Alcohol joke: Watch
Prince Charles congratulates Rihanna on becoming Barbados National Hero

Prince Charles congratulates Rihanna on becoming Barbados National Hero
Celeb astrologer says Meghan and Harry's stars intertwine perfectly

Celeb astrologer says Meghan and Harry's stars intertwine perfectly

Kelly Osbourne lashes out at tabloid for 'fat shaming' her

Kelly Osbourne lashes out at tabloid for 'fat shaming' her
Lily Collins debuts new hair ahead of 'Emily In Paris' season 2

Lily Collins debuts new hair ahead of 'Emily In Paris' season 2
Sandra Bullock wishes her adopted children 'had same skin colour' as hers

Sandra Bullock wishes her adopted children 'had same skin colour' as hers
Donald Trump claims Meghan Markle has 'used' Prince Harry to 'hurt' the Queen

Donald Trump claims Meghan Markle has 'used' Prince Harry to 'hurt' the Queen
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas never interfere in each other’s professional lives

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas never interfere in each other’s professional lives

Latest

view all