 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 02 2021
Meghan Markle mocked for urging tabloid shake-up after court victory

A senior royal expert on Thursday took a dig at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after the Duchess of Sussex urged tabloid shake-up as a UK court ruled in her favour.

Meghan Markle won a second court victory against a British newspaper group, as judges threw out the publisher´s appeal against a ruling that it breached her privacy. 

The Duchess of Sussex said she hoped the ruling would embolden others to hold tabloid newspapers to account and provoke reform.

"This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what´s right," she said in a statement after the judgment was handed down.

"While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel and profits from the lies and pain that they create."

While reacting to Meghan's statement, Royal biographer Angela Levin  sarcastically said "Latest Meghan and Harry plan to "reshape tabloid industry." Those two never think small."

She added "Mail on Sunday lost appeal against Meghan because they used 585 words from her letter to her father out of 1250, when they could have used less. No problem she 'forgot' she'd talked to royal aide to pass on info for Finding Freedom when she denied any contact."

