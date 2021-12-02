Read Meghan Markle's full statement on UK court ruling

Meghan Markle on Thursday won a second court victory against a British newspaper group, as judges threw out the publisher´s appeal against a ruling that it breached her privacy.

The Duchess of Sussex said she hoped the ruling would embolden others to hold tabloid newspapers to account and provoke reform.

"This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what´s right," she said in a statement after the judgment was handed down.

Read the full statement below:











