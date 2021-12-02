Olivia Rodrigo tops Spotify’s year-end charts with debut album, single

Rodrigo's debut single 'drivers license' and album 'SOUR' were Spotify's most-streamed song and album

2021 shaped up to be Olivia Rodrigo’s year and the proof is in Spotify’s year-end charts!

The 18-year-old’s debut single drivers license emerged as the year’s Most-Streamed Song on Spotify globally, clocking in more than 1.1billion listens.

Lil Nas X’s MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) followed closely behind in second spot, with The Kid Laroi’s Stay with Justin Bieber rounding up the Top 3.

Rodrigo also snagged the top spot on the Most-Streamed Album list with her debut record SOUR, which released on May 21 via Geffen Records and was written in collaboration with Dan Nigro.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia and Justin Bieber’s Justice closed the Top 3 on the Most-Streamed Album list for the year.