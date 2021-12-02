 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Olivia Rodrigo tops Spotify’s year-end charts with debut album, single

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Rodrigos debut single drivers license and album SOUR were Spotifys most-streamed song and album
Rodrigo's debut single 'drivers license' and album 'SOUR' were Spotify's most-streamed song and album

2021 shaped up to be Olivia Rodrigo’s year and the proof is in Spotify’s year-end charts!

The 18-year-old’s debut single drivers license emerged as the year’s Most-Streamed Song on Spotify globally, clocking in more than 1.1billion listens.

Lil Nas X’s MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) followed closely behind in second spot, with The Kid Laroi’s Stay with Justin Bieber rounding up the Top 3.

Rodrigo also snagged the top spot on the Most-Streamed Album list with her debut record SOUR, which released on May 21 via Geffen Records and was written in collaboration with Dan Nigro.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia and Justin Bieber’s Justice closed the Top 3 on the Most-Streamed Album list for the year. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s early romance to be highlighted in Netflix series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s early romance to be highlighted in Netflix series
Selena Gomez details how she takes care of her mental health

Selena Gomez details how she takes care of her mental health

Britney Spears left embarrassed by paparazzi

Britney Spears left embarrassed by paparazzi
More about 'Game of Throne' $30 million prequel that got cancelled

More about 'Game of Throne' $30 million prequel that got cancelled
Read Meghan Markle's full statement on UK court ruling

Read Meghan Markle's full statement on UK court ruling

Halsey is happy ‘beyond words’ to attend BTS’ ‘PTD On Stage’ concert

Halsey is happy ‘beyond words’ to attend BTS’ ‘PTD On Stage’ concert
Meghan Markle mocked for urging tabloid shake-up after court victory

Meghan Markle mocked for urging tabloid shake-up after court victory
Vin Diesel pays homage to Paul Walker on his 8th death anniversary: 'Will never forget'

Vin Diesel pays homage to Paul Walker on his 8th death anniversary: 'Will never forget'
Queen finds it 'difficult' in not seeing Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children

Queen finds it 'difficult' in not seeing Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children
'Squid Game' actor Park Hae-soo to play this character in 'Money Heist' Korean remake

'Squid Game' actor Park Hae-soo to play this character in 'Money Heist' Korean remake
Ben Affleck shares that he is prioritizing his personal growth over work

Ben Affleck shares that he is prioritizing his personal growth over work
Victoria Beckham marks World Aids Day with hope to eradicate disease

Victoria Beckham marks World Aids Day with hope to eradicate disease

Latest

view all