Thursday Dec 02 2021
Travis Barker’s teenage daughter responds to trolls attacking her look in TikTok video

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama, who has been subjected to trolling for her look in a video, has hit back at the haters by going make-up free in new video.

The 15-year-old Alabama, daughter of the Blink-182 drummer who is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, has responded to cruel trolls by going make-up free in new TikTok clip.

Her latest video comes after trolls targeted the sweet girl saying that she wears too much make-up and is trying to portray a more adult look.

In the video, a friend plays with her blonde hair extensions while Alabama looks into the camera and smiles and laughs.

Travis Barker's daughter, who is active on the social media site, recently shared videos of her dad and soon-to-be step sister Penelope Disick.

