Shawn Mendes drops emotional ballad 'It'll Be Okay'

Lyricist and singer Shawn Mendes has taken fans by storm with his emotional music video release.

The singer released this emotional ballad just days after announcing his split from his girlfriend of two years Camila Cabello.

The breakup ballad, It’ll Be Okay features a soft piano-backed melody and showcases the end of a turbulent relationship.

The 23-year-old also included some heartstring-tugging lyrics in this new release and some of them read, "If you tell me you're leaving / I'll make it easy / It'll be okay / If we can't stop the bleeding," Mendes sings. "We don't have to fix it / We don't have to stay / I will love you either way."

Check it out below:

The song was teased this Tuesday with an Instagram upload teasing two lines that left fans in a frenzy of speculation. It read, "Are we gonna make it? / Is this gonna hurt?"










