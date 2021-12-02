 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Shawn Mendes drops emotional ballad 'It'll Be Okay'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Shawn Mendes drops emotional ballad Itll Be Okay
Shawn Mendes drops emotional ballad 'It'll Be Okay'

Lyricist and singer Shawn Mendes has taken fans by storm with his emotional music video release.

The singer released this emotional ballad just days after announcing his split from his girlfriend of two years Camila Cabello.

The breakup ballad, It’ll Be Okay features a soft piano-backed melody and showcases the end of a turbulent relationship.

The 23-year-old also included some heartstring-tugging lyrics in this new release and some of them read, "If you tell me you're leaving / I'll make it easy / It'll be okay / If we can't stop the bleeding," Mendes sings. "We don't have to fix it / We don't have to stay / I will love you either way."

Check it out below:

The song was teased this Tuesday with an Instagram upload teasing two lines that left fans in a frenzy of speculation. It read, "Are we gonna make it? / Is this gonna hurt?"



More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle privacy victory: Full text of UK court's ruling

Meghan Markle privacy victory: Full text of UK court's ruling

Miley Cyrus wins Forbes 30 Under 30: ‘This is the greatest joy’

Miley Cyrus wins Forbes 30 Under 30: ‘This is the greatest joy’
Meghan Markle's legal woes far from over as UK newspaper mulls further appeal

Meghan Markle's legal woes far from over as UK newspaper mulls further appeal
Prince William, Britney Spears reportedly had online relationship

Prince William, Britney Spears reportedly had online relationship
Travis Barker’s teenage daughter responds to trolls attacking her look in TikTok video

Travis Barker’s teenage daughter responds to trolls attacking her look in TikTok video
'La casa de papel' Season 5, Volume 2: Thousands react as 'Money Heist' cast reunites

'La casa de papel' Season 5, Volume 2: Thousands react as 'Money Heist' cast reunites

Olivia Rodrigo tops Spotify’s year-end charts with debut album, single

Olivia Rodrigo tops Spotify’s year-end charts with debut album, single
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s early romance to be highlighted in Netflix series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s early romance to be highlighted in Netflix series
Selena Gomez details how she takes care of her mental health

Selena Gomez details how she takes care of her mental health

Britney Spears left embarrassed by paparazzi

Britney Spears left embarrassed by paparazzi
More about 'Game of Throne' $30 million prequel that got cancelled

More about 'Game of Throne' $30 million prequel that got cancelled
Read Meghan Markle's full statement on UK court ruling

Read Meghan Markle's full statement on UK court ruling

Latest

view all