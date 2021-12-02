Meghan Markle privacy victory: Full text of UK court's ruling

A court in UK on Thursday ruled in favor of Meghan Markle as it dismissed a newspaper's appeal against a previous judgment that it breached her privacy.

The Duchess of Sussex approached the court against Associated Newspapers after it published extracts of a letter that she sent her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in 2018.

A High Court judge ruled in February that extracts of the letter published in the Mail on Sunday were "manifestly excessive and... unlawful".

The judge ordered the newspaper group to pay hundreds of thousands of pounds in interim legal costs and to print a front-page statement acknowledging her legal victory.

But the ruling was put on hold while the paper challenged whether the judge was right to rule in Meghan´s favour without holding a full trial hearing.

The Court of Appeal judgement summary in full:



