Thursday Dec 02 2021
Mariah Carey highlights truth behind ‘complicated’ relationship with mom Patricia

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Award-winning songwriter Mariah Carey has finally broken her silence regarding the ‘complicated’ relationship she shares with her mother Patricia.

The songwriter got candid about her ‘reserved and complicated’ family dynamic in her new memoir titled The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

According to one of the excerpts in her book, Carey explained that she’s always wanted to make her mother proud, despite their skewed family relationship.

It read, ″I loved her deeply, and, like most kids, I wanted her to be a safe place for me. Above all, I desperately wanted to believe her.”

″But ours is a story of betrayal and beauty. Of love and abandonment. Of sacrifice and survival. I've emancipated myself from bondage several times, but there is a cloud of sadness that I suspect will always hang over me, not simply because of my mother but because of our complicated journey together.”

While ″It has caused me so much pain and confusion, time has shown me there is no benefit in trying to protect people who never tried to protect me. Time and motherhood have finally given me the courage to honestly face who my mother has been to me."

She also went on to write, ″Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It's never been only black-and-white — it's been a whole rainbow of emotions.”

″Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration, and disappointment. A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother's.″

