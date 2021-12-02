 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 02 2021
Kaley Cuoco recalls ‘dramatic plea’ to save a young horse from the slaughterhouse

Kaley Cuoco recently shared her growing gratitude towards those that helped her rescue a horse that was headed to the slaughterhouse.

The Big Bang Theory actor weighed in on her emotional journey towards saving a horse from the slaughterhouse on Instagram Stories.

The post read, “So remember this guy I posed last week with a dramatic plea for help saving his life? WELP. That help came in just hrs before he was to be loaded into the truck to Mexico to be slaughtered it truly takes a village and man does this horse have a strong one behind him! I don’t know why I became so obsessed with him… there is something very special about him.”

“After a lot of scrambling around… I’m so excited to say he is safe and already in California heading to his new amazing home!”

“please follow Tye’s rescue to watch his new life unfold I know I will! And if you have any extra change laying around to donate. The rescue would be so grateful”

