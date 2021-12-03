Body language expert breaks down Little Mix relationship after split news

Following the announcement that Little Mix were taking a break a body language expert broke down whether the girls enjoyed a genuine bond on and off camera.

It is pertinent to mention that Jesy Nelson announced her exit from the group in December 2020 which was followed by a blackfishing row with former bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock when she released the music video of her new solo single Bad Boys.

Despite all the drama that unfolded, body language expert Judi James insisted that the girls enjoy a real bond even with the cracks that they have been hiding for years.

"The wonder of Little Mix is less about splits and more about how they managed to stay together as a foursome for as long as they did," she said.

"These four massively ambitious individuals were competing for the same prize on X Factor when the divine intervention of the judges saw them thrown together as a girl band.

"Not only did they have to learn to harmonise their singing they also had to show harmony with each other, because young fans insist on the whole package from bands they adore: female empowerment, sisterly love, mutual support and all those other idealised qualities that make them role models for a generation.

"Teams go through a natural process known as Forming, Storming, Norming and Performing but these four had to leapfrog from the ‘Forming’ to the ‘Performing’ stage with no time in between to sort out any power battles or establish natural friendships or pecking orders.

"Despite that they managed to show many signals of love and support for ten years and its looks clear despite recent spats that at least some of those bonds were genuine."