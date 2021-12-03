 
entertainment
Friday Dec 03 2021
By
Web Desk

'Vikings' actress Katheryn Winnick reveals she was thrown out of plane by her brother

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Vikings actress Katheryn Winnick reveals she was thrown out of plane by her brother

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick revealed that her brother Adam Winnick threw her out of plane when she changed her mind and didn't want to jump.

Winnick, who rose to global fame for playing Lagertha in hit TV series "Vikings", recently celebrated her brother Adam Winnick's birthday.

Taking to Instagram, she posted some throwback clips and photos with Adam, who also appeared in "Vikings".

One of the pictures shared by the "Big Sky" actress showed them jumping from a plane.

Vikings actress Katheryn Winnick reveals she was thrown out of plane by her brother

"Thanks for throwing me out of plane when I changed my mind and didn't want to jump," Katheryn captioned her photo.

On the work front, she is currently starring in ABC series "Big Sky".

More From Entertainment:

Queen is 'incredibly sad' over rift between Prince William and Prince Harry

Queen is 'incredibly sad' over rift between Prince William and Prince Harry
Body language expert breaks down Little Mix relationship after split news

Body language expert breaks down Little Mix relationship after split news
Christmas tradition that Queen broke for Meghan Markle but not Kate Middleton

Christmas tradition that Queen broke for Meghan Markle but not Kate Middleton
Alec Baldwin pens touching note to wife Hilaria Baldwin for support over Rust incident

Alec Baldwin pens touching note to wife Hilaria Baldwin for support over Rust incident
Hulu pulls ‘Astroworld: Concert from Hell’ after online criticism

Hulu pulls ‘Astroworld: Concert from Hell’ after online criticism
Sotheby’s to auction Chanel icon Karl Lagerfeld’s personal items

Sotheby’s to auction Chanel icon Karl Lagerfeld’s personal items

Alec Baldwin admits Hollywood career could end after ‘Rust’ incident

Alec Baldwin admits Hollywood career could end after ‘Rust’ incident

Kelly Clarkson tears up while performing holiday breakup song amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson tears up while performing holiday breakup song amid divorce

Keanu Reeves says trans role in 'The Matrix' was axed in 1999

Keanu Reeves says trans role in 'The Matrix' was axed in 1999
Riz Ahmed wears kurta from Pakistani designer during 'Encounter' LA premiere

Riz Ahmed wears kurta from Pakistani designer during 'Encounter' LA premiere
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds spotted enjoying marital bliss in NYC

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds spotted enjoying marital bliss in NYC
Harry and Prince Charles are talking again, royal insider confirms

Harry and Prince Charles are talking again, royal insider confirms

Latest

view all