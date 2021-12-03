'Vikings' actress Katheryn Winnick reveals she was thrown out of plane by her brother

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick revealed that her brother Adam Winnick threw her out of plane when she changed her mind and didn't want to jump.

Winnick, who rose to global fame for playing Lagertha in hit TV series "Vikings", recently celebrated her brother Adam Winnick's birthday.

Taking to Instagram, she posted some throwback clips and photos with Adam, who also appeared in "Vikings".

One of the pictures shared by the "Big Sky" actress showed them jumping from a plane.

"Thanks for throwing me out of plane when I changed my mind and didn't want to jump," Katheryn captioned her photo.

On the work front, she is currently starring in ABC series "Big Sky".

