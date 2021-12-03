 
entertainment
Friday Dec 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William at his most personal in a special Apple Fitness recording

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Prince William at his most personal in a special Apple Fitness recording

Prince William is encouraging people to walk for their mental and physical health in a special Apple Fitness recording.

The Duke of Cambridge on Friday used his social media accounts to share his experience and his plan to promote his upcoming activity aimed at well being of people.

"Walking has been a feature of my life during the good times and the bad, come rain or shine. For me, it provides an opportunity to clear my mind and gain some perspective. It’s a key part of how I manage my mental health," he said.

The Duke said, "It can be a very sociable exercise or a moment of complete calm and isolation. In the hope of inspiring a few other people to get active and take time for their own mental health – I wanted to share a few of my stories and favourite songs with you in an episode of Time to Walk."


More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD’s new song touches upon mental health struggles

Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD’s new song touches upon mental health struggles
Little Mix to take a ‘break’ from the groups’ activities after 10 years

Little Mix to take a ‘break’ from the groups’ activities after 10 years
Alexandra Daddario gushes over Andrew Form post engagement

Alexandra Daddario gushes over Andrew Form post engagement
BTS’ members unload over $8 Million worth of HYBE’s shares

BTS’ members unload over $8 Million worth of HYBE’s shares
Daniel Radcliffe shares how he communicates with Robert Pattinson 'through journalists'

Daniel Radcliffe shares how he communicates with Robert Pattinson 'through journalists'
'Vikings' actress Katheryn Winnick reveals she was thrown out of plane by her brother

'Vikings' actress Katheryn Winnick reveals she was thrown out of plane by her brother

Queen is 'incredibly sad' over rift between Prince William and Prince Harry

Queen is 'incredibly sad' over rift between Prince William and Prince Harry
Body language expert breaks down Little Mix relationship after split news

Body language expert breaks down Little Mix relationship after split news
Christmas tradition that Queen broke for Meghan Markle but not Kate Middleton

Christmas tradition that Queen broke for Meghan Markle but not Kate Middleton
Alec Baldwin pens touching note to wife Hilaria Baldwin for support over Rust incident

Alec Baldwin pens touching note to wife Hilaria Baldwin for support over Rust incident
Hulu pulls ‘Astroworld: Concert from Hell’ after online criticism

Hulu pulls ‘Astroworld: Concert from Hell’ after online criticism
Sotheby’s to auction Chanel icon Karl Lagerfeld’s personal items

Sotheby’s to auction Chanel icon Karl Lagerfeld’s personal items

Latest

view all