Prince William at his most personal in a special Apple Fitness recording

Prince William is encouraging people to walk for their mental and physical health in a special Apple Fitness recording.

The Duke of Cambridge on Friday used his social media accounts to share his experience and his plan to promote his upcoming activity aimed at well being of people.

"Walking has been a feature of my life during the good times and the bad, come rain or shine. For me, it provides an opportunity to clear my mind and gain some perspective. It’s a key part of how I manage my mental health," he said.



The Duke said, "It can be a very sociable exercise or a moment of complete calm and isolation. In the hope of inspiring a few other people to get active and take time for their own mental health – I wanted to share a few of my stories and favourite songs with you in an episode of Time to Walk."



