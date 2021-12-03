 
entertainment
Friday Dec 03 2021
Lawyer accuses judges of moving goal posts after Meghan Markle wins privacy case

Lawyer Mark Stephens has accused the judges of moving goal posts after Meghan Markle won her privacy case against the Mail on Sunday.

Speaking to talkRADIO, he said,  "She had a reasonable expectation of privacy but the letter was intended to be publicised. She just didn't like the way it was covered."

Senior royal expert Angela Levin said the lawyer offered a "terrific explanation of the law surrounding Meghan's letter to her dad."

A UK court on Thursday rejected Mail on Sunday's appeal against a previous judgement that it breached Meghan Markle´s privacy by publishing extracts of a letter to her estranged father.

"For the reasons given in the judgments we have today handed down this appeal will be dismissed. 

The Court of Appeal upheld the judge´s decision that the duchess had a reasonable expectation of privacy," the three judges said.

The Duchess of Sussex hailed her privacy victory against the newspaper, expressing hope it would encourage others to hold the industry to account and change it for the better.

She said after three appeal court judges rejected an appeal by Associated Newspapers that it was "a victory not just for me but for anyone else who has ever felt scared to stand up for what´s right".

"What matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel and profits from the lies and pain that they create," she added.

